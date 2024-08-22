The third night of the Democratic National Convention was dedicated to uplifting vice presidential nominee Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota. But before Walz delivered the speech of his life, it was time for some of the people he helped lift up to praise him.

Benjamin Ingman, a former student of Walz’s, surprised the flannel-loving former educator by bringing out members of the 1999 Mankato West High School Scarlets football team that Walz coached and led to the state championship. It was great.

On Thursday, Walz posted a short video of him backstage with the men he coached decades ago, writing, “Once a proud coach, always a proud coach.”

x Once a proud coach, always a proud coach. pic.twitter.com/RTbAWoMxc6 — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) August 22, 2024

Authenticity and kindness are just some of the many reasons Americans really like Walz.

