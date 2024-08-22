According to rumors on the internet, the final night of the Democratic National Convention will feature a surprise guest. Who will it be?!?!

It won’t be Vice President Kamala Harris because she was the surprise guest on Monday—and she’s actually scheduled to speak Thursday to officially accept her party’s nomination.

It won’t be Stevie Wonder because he was the surprise guest on Wednesday.

So … who is bigger than that, big enough to inspire even greater awe?

Maybe Melania Trump?

x Tonight's surprise convention guest



Melania Trump



who then comes out and gives the same speech Michelle Obama did. — Sam Stein (@samstein) August 22, 2024

Or ...

x The secret DNC guest is Clint Eastwood and a chair. — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) August 22, 2024

So who will it be? Take the poll and share your guesses in the comments.