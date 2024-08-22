The day has come. On Thursday night, Kamala Harris will formally accept the Democratic Party’s nomination for president and deliver a must-see speech.

In the 32 days since President Joe Biden ended his reelection bid and endorsed Harris, she’s been riding a (blue) wave of Democratic enthusiasm and cash to higher and higher poll numbers. And leading up to her big speech, we’ll see speeches from former congresswoman and gun-violence survivor Gabby Giffords, Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Mark Kelly, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (Big Gretch!), among many others, including some potential surprise guests.

🕯

🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯

Please,

🕯 Beyoncé 🕯

🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯

🕯

Prepare to laugh; prepare to maybe shed a tear or two. And prepare for November. We have less than 75 days to defeat Donald Trump and elect the first woman president in American history.