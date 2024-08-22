Democratic Rep. Maxwell Frost of Florida brought a message about environmentalism and climate change to Thursday night’s Democratic National Convention.

“This election is about every drop of water that we consume and every breath we breathe,” the youngest member of Congress told the crowd.

“Fighting the climate crisis is patriotic, and unlike Donald Trump, our patriotism is more than some damn slogan on a hat,” Frost continued. “It's about actually giving a damn about the people who live in this country. Because when you love somebody, you want them to have clean air. When you love somebody, you want them to have safe drinking water. And when you love somebody, you want them to have a dignified job.”