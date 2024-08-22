Former Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords told her remarkable story of survival and recovery after being seriously wounded in 2011 by a person who should not have had access to a gun.

“On Jan. 8, 2011, a man tried to assassinate me,” Giffords told the crowd at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, with her husband, former astronaut and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, by her side. “I fought for my life and I survived. I learned to walk again, one step at a time. I learned to talk again, one word at a time.”

Giffords has since become a strong advocate for gun control.

“So many people helped me as I worked hard to recover, including a decent man from Delaware, who always check in with me. He still does!” she said. “Thank you, Joe Biden.”

“Joe is a great president. My friend Kamala will be a great president,” she continued.

“Kamala can beat the gun lobby, she can fight gun trafficking.”