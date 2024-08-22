Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had a lot to say about the candidates running for president at the Democratic National Convention Thursday.

“You think Trump understands that when your car breaks down, you can't get to work?” she asked. “No! His first word was probably 'chauffeur.' You think he's ever had to take items out of the cart before checking out? Hell, you think he's ever been to a grocery store?”

Then she got serious. “We don’t know what the next four years will bring. But what we do know is this—through it all, your life won’t stop,” she said.

“Then one day, when you’re trying to get everyone out the door, a news alert goes off. Something happened. You’ll ask, ‘Is my family going to be okay?’ And then you’ll ask, ‘Who the hell is in charge?”

”What if it’s him. What if it’s that man from Mar-a-Lago?” she continued.

“Right now, before the crisis, is when we get to choose. Why wouldn't we choose the leader who's tough, tested, and a total badass?”