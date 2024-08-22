Arizona congressman and nominee for Senate Ruben Gallego brought the Democratic National Convention to its feet on Thursday, when he brought out the Democratic members of Congress who have served in the military.

“These veterans represent the best of our country,” Gallego said. “We stand united as veterans, Democrats and patriots to fight for everyone who serves.” He was then joined on stage by more than a dozen fellow veterans now serving in the House and Senate, including California Rep. Ted Lieu, Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth, and fellow Arizonan Sen. Mark Kelly.

“From my Marines of Lima Company: Let's elect Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, who don't just respect our service, but revere it,” Gallego said. “Because the veterans who defended this country aren't just the reason we can sleep at night. They're the reason we can dream.”