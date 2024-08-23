Sometime on Thursday, Donald Trump apparently wrested back his phone from whoever had controlled it the previous three nights of the Democratic National Convention. Most of the week had been filled with random, likely scheduled messages posted to Trump’s Truth Social account, many of which had nothing to do with the DNC.

But Thursday evening saw Trump delivering near-real-time racism when Sen. Elizabeth Warren spoke, a lovely addition after his antisemitic attack aimed at Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro on Tuesday night. After all that, Trump had an announcement.

Trump’s “review” of Vice President Kamala Harris’ speech demands a new adjective. Because “weird,” simply isn’t strange enough.

If there’s any doubt about how excellent Harris’ acceptance speech was, here’s a note to banish it.

x I wrote a book on campaign speeches and this speech was one of the best I’ve ever heard. An absolute tour de force — Michael A. Cohen (NOT TRUMP’S FORMER FIXER) (@speechboy71) August 23, 2024

But it’s not what everyone else thought that counts. What did Trump think?

It didn’t take him long to get going. After posting that he would also be calling in to Fox to share his extremely valuable opinion with all his friends, Trump was ready to begin.

All right, all right. Harris was getting a lot of applause and cheers there at the beginning, and the crowd didn’t want to sit down, so she kept thanking them. Maybe Trump has never had that problem.

Now, Harris has begun talking, so let’s see what Trump thinks of the actual content.

Wait. What? Does he mean Hunter Biden? What does Hunter have to do with anything? Is that his new nickname for Gov. Tim Walz because he’s an actual hunter? Did Trump forget who was speaking? Did he completely forget what he’s watching?

This is his play-by-play of the speech? Someone at Mar-a-Lago is really regretting letting that phone slip free.

Well, at least he’s talking about the speech now. I guess that’s something. But this speech is kind of the part where Harris introduces herself to the nation. Trump could do some childhood stories, as well. Maybe talk about how he learned to turn away Black renters from his New York properties.

I can only assume that this is in response to Harris mentioning something about Jan. 6. But then, maybe not. It’s not as if the other comments track to anything in particular.

I’m less and less sure that he’s actually watching the speech. Maybe someone tried to get the phone back and Trump scrambled into a closet, where he is now making comments while they pound on the door.

Man. That is one red-hot wound. He responds to that term like it’s loaded with 10,000 volts and 900 pages. Project 2025! Project 2025! Project 2025!

Does he even believe what he’s saying?

Pretty astounding work for someone who hasn’t even been elected yet. But hey, I’m sure Trump would be willing to give all the credit to Mike Pence for everything he claims to have accomplished.

Except she did mention these things. China? Check. Energy? Yup. Russia and Ukraine? Definitely. Poverty? He must have missed that whole economic plan she already unveiled. Seriously, is he just listening through a crack in that closet?

Okay, I think we’re done here. Thanks for those amazing insights, Donald.

Now, can someone just take away that phone?