Viewers who tuned into the Democratic National Convention’s final night of primetime programming may have missed an amazing piece of filmmaking that premiered at the United Center in Chicago around 6 PM Central on Thursday.

But have no fear, the Kamala HQ X account has it in its entirety. Narrated by none other than legendary actor Morgan Freeman, the nearly 10-minute biography covers just about every era in Vice President Kamala Harris’ life, including her childhood, early years as a prosecutor, and more.

Harris told a story in her acceptance speech about helping her friend Wanda, who was sexually abused while they were both teens. Wanda is interviewed in the film, and speaks to the lasting impact of Harris’ help.

The film also delves deeply into Harris’ time in California politics, as well as her often unseen work as vice president.

It’s a great watch—enjoy!

x Democratic Convention unveils new Kamala Harris ad narrated by Morgan Freeman pic.twitter.com/y2aOfV3J1H — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 22, 2024

The DNC may be over, but the fight to elect the Harris-Walz ticket is just beginning. Chip in $3 or more!