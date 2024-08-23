After the constant jubilation of the first three days, you’d almost expect the fourth and final night of the Democratic National Convention to be a letdown. How can this large of a crowd keep up this level of enthusiasm for this long?
And yet Thursday night was an absolute barn burner (not a first for Chicago). Here are 33 photos to relive the magic of Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ speech, everything that led up to it, and the balloons that fell afterward.
