Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sat down for “Late Night with Stephen Colbert” Thursday night to talk about what infuriates the other side and healing the divisions in politics. Colbert taped his show from Chicago this week to coincide with the Democratic National Convention, where Ocasio-Cortez spoke on Monday.

Asked why she thought Donald Trump, and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, are being driven so “crazy” by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s success and simple messaging, AOC told Colbert that it hits at the heart of their insecurities as men.

"I think that Trump and Vance, they think they have some kind of, like, monopoly over masculinity, and Walz is kind of showing up, he's a football coach, he was the head of the Gay Straight Alliance as the football coach, and he's like, actually, 'this stuff is weird. Why are you acting like that?'" Ocasio-Cortez explained. "And I think it's driving him nuts because he's showing another way to be an upright man in America.”

She’s right. Walz’s introduction to America has been a success with voters because not only has he talked the talk, the people around him respond to him as such. The men who he has coached and taught seem to have real affection for the governor. His children not only seem to truly love and respect him, they also seem to authentically like their dad.

