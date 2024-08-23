Five siblings of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. called his decision to suspend his independent presidential campaign and endorse Donald Trump the “sad ending to a sad story.”

Amid RFK Jr.’s very long-winded speech on Friday, his siblings released a statement throwing their support behind Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz.

x I am sharing a personal statement that my family and I have made in response to my brother’s announcement. pic.twitter.com/j7vTTabNYZ — Kerry Kennedy (@KerryKennedyRFK) August 23, 2024

“We want an America filled with hope and bound together by a shared vision of a brighter future, a future defined by individual freedom, economic promise and national pride. We believe in Harris and Walz. Our brother Bobby's decision to endorse Trump today is a betrayal of the values that our father and our family hold most dear. It is a sad ending to a sad story.”

The Kennedy family has been openly critical of their brother’s dubious endeavors, as well as very public in their support of President Joe Biden’s administration.

