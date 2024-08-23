A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

33—yes, 33—can't-miss photos from the final night of the DNC

And there were so many more incredible moments on Thursday alone.

RFK Jr. quits presidential race in rambling speech in support of Trump

They deserve each other.

Watch JD Vance run a gauntlet of humiliation

This was just not his week (again).

After days of near silence on the DNC, Trump ‘reviews’ Harris’ speech

He keeps quiet for days and this is what he comes up with?

Cartoon: The bridge

Talk about sacrifice.

Kamala Harris gets personal—and presidential—in powerful acceptance speech

From details about her childhood to proposed presidential policy, her speech had it all.

Numbers don't lie: Harris campaign is crushing Trump

From crowd size to fundraising numbers, Democrats are far exceeding expectations.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer: Let's elect the 'total badass' president

“You think Trump understands that when your car breaks down, you can't get to work?” she asked. “No! His first word was probably 'chauffeur.'”

Trump keeps stealing music. Beyoncé and other artists are sick of it

It’s a good thing Trump likes lawsuits.

Watch Gabby Giffords' inspiring pitch for Harris: 'Kamala can beat the gun lobby'

Her fight and determination continue to be an inspiration.

Newsmax host says polls showing Harris ahead are 'dangerous’

It sure seems that any time Democrats are ahead, the other side calls it “election meddling.”

Kamala's adorable nieces teach America how to say their aunt's name

If children can say it …

‘That’s my dad!’ stole our hearts. Meet Gus Walz

You just can’t fake these beautiful, genuine moments.

Trump is still trying—and failing—to dodge Project 2025

And boy, is it making him mad.

Josh Shapiro fires back after Trump's antisemitic attack

If only Trump had the power to decide who is a “real Jew.”



