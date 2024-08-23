Donald Trump’s worst nightmare has come true: He lost—in TV ratings.

The Democratic National Convention, which ended on Thursday, smashed the Republican National Convention in viewership, according to data released by Nielsen. The DNC averaged 21.8 million viewers across its four nights, compared with the RNC’s average of roughly 19.1 million per night. That’s an average of 2.7 million more viewers per night for the DNC.

Trump’s speech scored the RNC its best ratings all week, with an average of about 25.4 million viewers tuning in that night. “We will press forward, and together, we will win, win, win,” Trump declared on stage in Milwaukee.

Unfortunately for him, he lost, lost, lost. On Thursday, the DNC pulled in nearly a million more viewers, with an average of 26.2 million. Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ speech even beat Trump’s in peak viewership, with 28.9 million watching her and 28.4 million watching him.

And digging into the data further only highlights the RNC’s weaker engagement.

Night by night, the DNC steadily outperformed the RNC:

The RNC’s second night scored the fewest eyeballs, with a paltry average of just over 14.8 million viewers. That night’s closing speech came from Republican National Committee Co-Chair Lara Trump, who—total coincidence—happens to be Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law. Other speakers that night were 2024 presidential also-rans Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley.

Kamala Harris’ acceptance speech bested Trump’s in the ratings.

Compare that to the DNC’s lowest-performing night, the first evening, which saw an average of 20 million viewers—better than any night of the RNC, except the night when Trump spoke. And it makes sense. The night saw speeches from President Joe Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, among others.

However, to put things in perspective, it’s unlikely that convention viewership translates to election turnout. In the past 16 presidential cycles, the party with the higher convention viewership won the subsequent election eight times and lost eight times, according to an analysis by the Associated Press.

At the same time, this isn’t a normal election and Donald Trump isn’t a normal candidate. In the days leading up to the DNC, Rolling Stone reported that the former host of “The Apprentice” was worried about how the RNC’s ratings would compare. Reportedly, he also thought it was unlikely Harris’ speech would be able to top him in the ratings game.

It’s possible that Trump’s loss here will make the media-obsessed candidate spiral even further.

