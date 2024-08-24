We’re still obsessing in the Daily Kos newsroom about the DNC, and it made our day to see we’re not the only ones! Now it’s time to crown the all-time best moments of the convention. It’s always hard to make a decision like this, but we’ve all got our favorites—and now we want to hear about yours!
We narrowed it down to a few favorites, but it was almost harder than choosing just one (just kidding—it’s Gus). As always, share your faves in the comments if they didn’t make the cut!
Let’s go!
Here are our top 12:
GUS WALZ: “That’s my dad!”
COLE EMHOFF VIDEO ABOUT HIS DAD, DOUG
JOHN LEGEND AND SHEILA E. GO CRAZY
TWO-ARENA TROLLING
A LESSON IN PRONUNCIATION
JOE BIDEN’S STANDING OVATION
ELIZABETH WARREN MOVED BY AUDIENCE WELCOME
RUBEN GALLEGO BRINGS OUT CONGRESSIONAL VETS
FOUR WORDS: ROLL CALL DANCE PARTY
STEVIE WONDER SURPRISE
BUNNY EARS
THE HARRISONS LEAD THE PLEDGE