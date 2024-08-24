We’re still obsessing in the Daily Kos newsroom about the DNC, and it made our day to see we’re not the only ones! Now it’s time to crown the all-time best moments of the convention. It’s always hard to make a decision like this, but we’ve all got our favorites—and now we want to hear about yours!



We narrowed it down to a few favorites, but it was almost harder than choosing just one (just kidding—it’s Gus). As always, share your faves in the comments if they didn’t make the cut!

Let’s go!

Here are our top 12:



GUS WALZ: “That’s my dad!”

COLE EMHOFF VIDEO ABOUT HIS DAD, DOUG

x This is my Dad, Doug. A film by Cole Emhoff, produced by me, and @Venture_land ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yo5HVEdso9 — Kerstin Emhoff (@keprettybird) August 21, 2024

JOHN LEGEND AND SHEILA E. GO CRAZY

TWO-ARENA TROLLING

A LESSON IN PRONUNCIATION

JOE BIDEN’S STANDING OVATION

ELIZABETH WARREN MOVED BY AUDIENCE WELCOME

RUBEN GALLEGO BRINGS OUT CONGRESSIONAL VETS

FOUR WORDS: ROLL CALL DANCE PARTY

STEVIE WONDER SURPRISE

BUNNY EARS

x Tim Walz’s kids doing bunny ears behind him while he’s on national TV at the DNC is the most relatable, Minnesota content. pic.twitter.com/w0VDEehdeM — Nate Morris 🥥🌴 (@_natemorris) August 20, 2024

THE HARRISONS LEAD THE PLEDGE

x DNC Chair Jaime Harrison’s two sons lead the pledge of allegiance at the Democratic National Convention. pic.twitter.com/1t2f9Q9NWW — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 19, 2024