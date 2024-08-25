The powerful moment when Vice President Kamala Harris accepted her party’s nomination for president Thursday night wasn’t her first appearance at the Democratic National Convention.

You might remember her first appearance in 2012, when she spoke at that year’s convention in North Carolina while serving as California’s attorney general. Harris spoke in support of President Barack Obama, who was running for reelection against Sen. Mitt Romney of Massachusetts.

Harris described the feeling of opportunity she and her sister felt as children walking through the door of the new home their single mother purchased, an example of the American Dream that the GOP wanted to dismantle.

“That's the choice in this election,” Harris said. “It's a choice between an America where opportunity is open to everyone, where everyone plays by the same set of rules, or a philosophy that tilts the playing field to help the wealthiest few.” You can watch her speech in the video below.

And just four years ago, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic and with racial justice protests happening across the country, the DNC went virtual. Then-Sen. Harris accepted the party's vice presidential nomination by speaking about unity and an end to the mismanagement, corruption, and fear fomented by then-President Donald Trump.

“Joe will bring us together to end this pandemic and make sure that we are prepared for the next one,” Harris pledged about then-nominee Joe Biden. “Joe will bring us together to squarely face and dismantle racial injustice, furthering the work of generations. Joe and I believe that we can build that beloved community, one that is strong and decent, just and kind. One in which we can all see ourselves.”

