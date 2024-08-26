Throughout the 1980s and ‘90s, Republicans and their media enablers would sadly shake their heads when the topic of national security would come up. What happened to the Democratic Party of President John F. Kennedy? they would ask, referring to the former president’s belief in a very robust military. But at the root of this cheap political attack was a truth: Democrats were increasingly hostile to our military and a strong national defense.

Republicans were happy to fill that gap. And politically, it served them well. Gallup regularly polls the question “Do you, yourself, feel that our national defense is stronger now than it needs to be, not strong enough or about right at the present time?” Gallup started asking the question in 1984, and “stronger than it needs to be” has never polled higher than 16%.

Furthermore, when asked how much confidence respondents had in the military, “very little”—the default activist liberal position—polled in the single digits, with “a great deal” and “quite a lot” enjoying clear majority support.

However, perhaps for the first time on her party’s ticket since JFK, Vice President Kamala Harris is reclaiming national security as a Democratic strength.

“As vice president, I have confronted threats to our security, negotiated with foreign leaders, strengthened our alliances, and engaged with our brave troops overseas,” Harris said in her speech at the Democratic National Convention last Thursday. “As commander in chief, I will ensure America always has the strongest, most lethal fighting force in the world.”

The progressive left on social media erupted in anger at “most lethal fighting force,” with many asking, “Who was that for?” After all, those aren’t words that have traditionally come out of the mouths of Democrats, who are often more comfortable lambasting massive defense budgets and fighting against needless overseas adventurism.

The problem is, we’ve long conflated those two things with having a strong military, showing our geopolitical naivety and doing ourselves political damage.

Ukrainian soldier conducts a training flight with a first-person-view drone on Aug. 23, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

It’s true: Pentagon spending is rampant and wasteful. The Navy plans to spend an average of at least $34 billion per year (in 2023 dollars) through 2053—nearly a trillion dollars—to build 319-367 warships. Meanwhile, Ukraine recently sank much of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet without having its own navy, using cheap and plentiful drones. But as the modern battlefield changes, the Pentagon has shown little interest in rethinking its spending habits. Not to mention that Congress will keep weapons systems alive for decades after the Pentagon has deemed them obsolete.

Yet the war in Ukraine has exposed the importance of a strong U.S. military. If Ukraine had been part of NATO, Russia would have been militarily deterred from invading. You see this elsewhere in the world too. In northern Africa, disengagement by France and the United States allowed Russian paramilitaries to overthrow leaders across Africa—many of whom were democratically elected—bringing war, famine, genocide, and misery to the region. Decolonization is a lofty ideal, but the reality on the ground often looks quite different. Just ask girls in Afghanistan, where education is banned for girls over the age of 12. And the Kurds in Syria sure as heck aren’t interested in losing American protection.

And then there’s Taiwan. The economic effects of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be cataclysmic. Bloomberg estimates that a war over Taiwan could cost $10 trillion—more than the COVID-19 pandemic and the Great Recession. It is cheaper in money and in lives to deter such an invasion.

This is not, however, an argument for more international intervention. Even neoconservatives seem to have lost their appetite for endless militaristic adventurism. Instead, it is an argument that a strong United States military deters the imperialist powers of China, Iran, and Russia. For example, despite Israel’s presumed assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, it’s more prudent for Iran to heed American warnings when it faces retaliation from a potent U.S. military.

The goal of a strong military isn’t to use it. The goal is deterrence. Supporting a strong military isn’t the same as supporting more war.

Donald Trump and former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shake hands during a rally in Arizona on Aug. 23, 2024.

Republicans, under Donald Trump, have abandoned America’s role as a stabilizing global force that has enabled global trade and American prosperity. With Trump’s overt hostility for our men and women in uniform, as well as his embrace of former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is particularly hostile to our alliances, the Republican Party has abandoned being the party of national security. Trump wants to give dictators the green light to do as they please, regardless of the resulting misery. After all, he did call Russian dictator Vladimir Putin a “genius” and “savvy” for invading Ukraine. When Trump talks about a strong military, he’s often talking about deploying it domestically against his enemies in the United States, or about invading Mexico.

Harris’ promise to maintain the world’s most lethal military is a signal to Putin that, absent a Trump victory, his gig is up. It’s a message to China that it might want to lay off its campaign of aggression against Taiwan, the Philippines, Vietnam (yes, Vietnam!), and the rest of its neighbors in the South China Sea.

And it’s a message to the many, many Americans who want a strong military. Her forceful support for the military may help her (and downballot Democrats) win over swing voters in battleground states. If she continues on her trajectory, and Trump continues to phone it in, states like Florida and Texas—with their large populations of service members, veterans, and military-industrial contractors—might come into play.

x Embedded Content

It also sets her apart. In her convention speech, Harris very intentionally refused to focus on breaking glass ceilings or on the history that would be made from her victory. She didn’t wear a white pantsuit to evoke the women’s suffrage movement. Instead, Harris defined herself as a former prosecutor and proud of it—and she reclaimed JFK’s mantle of a national-security Democrat.

This is all popular with and reassuring to vast swaths of the American electorate. It will do her wonders electorally, driving conservatives insane in the process.

x Fmr Fox & Newsmax host Eric Bolling w/an epic rant today: “We’re losing the race! We’re losing the presidency..The enthusiasm level on the Left is overwhelming..They’re trying to say Democrats are the patriots! They’re wearing camo hats with Harris’ name on it! Camo-that’s ours!” pic.twitter.com/H33lKYSFU0 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 23, 2024

The Democratic brand was so bad on national security that multiple Democratic presidents felt compelled to nominate Republicans for the Pentagon and other national-security agencies. One of those Republicans, then-FBI Director James Comey, selected by President Barack Obama, likely cost Hillary Clinton the presidency in 2016.

Harris wants none of that. She had a convention hall of flag-waving Democrats chanting “USA!” as she reaffirmed her support for a strong military. And this unambiguous position could prove to be a key building block of her winning campaign.

And damn, “commander in chief” looks good on her.

x Okay, this is pretty badass. pic.twitter.com/hqsCJ1716Q — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) August 24, 2024

Looking to volunteer to help get out the vote? Click here to view multiple ways you can help reach voters—text-banking, phone-banking, letters, postcards, parties, canvassing. We’ve got you covered!