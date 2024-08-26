Donald Trump’s running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, continues to humiliate himself during media appearances. On Sunday, Vance sat down for an interview with “Meet the Press” and once again refused to apologize for characterizing Democrats as “a bunch of childless cat ladies.”

"Look, I regret, certainly, that a lot of people took it the wrong way,” Vance told NBC’s Kristen Welker in a textbook non-apology. “And I certainly regret the DNC and Kamala Harris lied about it." In no way did anyone at the DNC or Harris “lie” about Vance’s statement, which was recorded for posterity and amplified in late July by none other than Hillary Clinton.

“I'm a real person. I'm going to make jokes. I'm going to say things sarcastically.” Vance responded when pressed by Welker. Real person Vance then argued that the important information to take away from his belittling of millions of Americans without children was that, “this country has become too anti-family.”

It’s an interesting redirect from someone who skipped out on a vote that would have expanded the child tax credit, and who represents a political party that worked intensely to sunset the expanded child tax credit that helped tens of millions of children get out of poverty in the first place.

Watch it for yourself.

x Welker: You're calling it a sarcastic comment, women felt like it was a gut punch to them. Do you regret making that comment?



Vance: I have a lot of regrets but making a joke is not on the top ten list pic.twitter.com/hfMKG9lyGd — Acyn (@Acyn) August 25, 2024

