Donald Trump is clearly freaking out about the prospect of debating Vice President Kamala Harris in September. And on Monday, the Harris campaign’s rapid-response team posted a video of Trump hemming and hawing about the debate, with chicken sounds layered underneath. “You scared Donald Trump?” the team tweeted.

This comes one day after Trump questioned on Truth Social why he needs to debate Harris in the first place. It also arrives amid new reports that the two campaigns are at an impasse because the Trump campaign doesn’t want the debate microphones to be on the entire time.

I think he’s scared.

