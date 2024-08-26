A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump flirts with bailing on Harris debate—again

His reasoning here is as believable as his claim that he’s “a better-looking person than Kamala.”

‘This is a problem’: The Trump train is running out of steam

“He’s not the same candidate we saw in 2016 or 2020.”

Trump's worst nightmare: DNC trounces RNC in TV ratings

It’s almost as if people prefer joy to doom and gloom.

Harris’ call for a ‘lethal’ military is not a bad thing

Here’s why she was right.

Cartoon: The fact checkers

“Untrue because we say so.”

You’ve got to be kitten me: JD Vance stands by ‘cat ladies’ slur

Time after time, when he’s given an out, Vance doubles down on his worst comments.

Trump can't shake ties to Project 2025—and it's driving him nuts

He has at least 140 ties (current and former staffers) to the project.

Read 'em and weep, Trump: Kamala Harris won the week

Let us list the wins.

State courts show a path forward for red-state abortion rights

There is hope.

Take a look at Kamala Harris' DNC speeches through the years

“That's the choice in this election,” Harris said in 2012. “It's a choice between an America where opportunity is open to everyone, where everyone plays by the same set of rules, or a philosophy that tilts the playing field to help the wealthiest few.”

