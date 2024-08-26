Fox News’ Jesse Watters has proved once again that there is wiggle room at the bottom. During primetime show “The Five,” Watters’ grotesque misogyny toward Vice President Kamala Harris prompted his fellow right-wing panelists Jeanine Pirro and Dana Perino to object.

“We don't know who she is. We don't know what she believes, Watters said.” She's going to get paralyzed in the Situation Room while the generals have their way with her.”

“Jesse Watters!” Perino admonished.

“Oh, Jesse. I don’t like that,” Pirro said.

“Figuratively, again.” Watters responded.

“Take it back,” Pirro insisted.

Watters made a half-hearted attempt to walk it back.

“Have their way with her. Control her. Not in a sexual way.” Watters insisted, while smirking at the camera.

Watters revisited his sexist attack during a later discussion of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and how his family collectively disavowed him for endorsing Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. He ridiculed the notion of one family member speaking for a collective group.

“I'm sure my mother was--probably go on MSNBC tonight and say, my son, Jesse Waters, made a joke about Kamala Harris being manhandled by generals in the Situation Room, and he has desecrated the memory of our grandfather and it's just, it's disgusting. I can see my mom doing that,” Watters said.

His mother is famously a liberal with a long history of criticizing her son’s offensive political positions. Watters can now add at least two conservatives to the list of women who find his misogyny unappealing.

