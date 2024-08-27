Poor Donald Trump. His heart just isn’t in it these days. Consider his most recent appearances.
What better way to hype up your staff at a Michigan field office than by continuing to complain about President Joe Biden?
Is there anything more important to America’s electorate than whether Trump still considers himself “hot”?
Can you feel the Trump-mentum? ‘Cause you certainly can’t hear it.
Who can blame the audience for growing silent? Trump doesn’t even pretend to care about what’s on the teleprompter.
Want an energy comparison? Here’s Vice President Kamala Harris’ speech at the Democratic National Convention last week.
Meanwhile, on Monday, Trump attacked the generals who served in his White House.
And while he was at it, he also disrespected U.S. Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee—an American hero who gave her life for this country—by giving a thumbs-up during a photo op over her grave.
Trump’s obvious unfitness for office is a reason why over 200 Republicans who worked for three former Republican presidential candidates—President George W. Bush and Sens. John McCain and Mitt Romney—endorsed Harris in a letter Monday.
Early Sunday morning, Trump posted:
Yup, nothing but a stable genius here! (The Truth Social post was eventually deleted.)
The conservative National Review wrote the truth last week: “The reason why the Republican Party is, at the moment, on track to lose the 2024 election is that the Republican Party is a minority coalition that picked a very unpopular 78-year-old retread as its candidate.”
Will Trump even debate Harris? And if he does, will he allow his mic to be on for 90 straight minutes?
His campaign insists it won’t stand for a rule change. And while the Biden campaign insisted on muted mics, the Harris campaign clearly understands that such a rule helps Trump appear less unhinged.
Trump pulling out of the Sept. 10 debate, and even just talking about pulling out, has made him look small and weak. Yet he’s too far gone to realize the damage he’s doing to himself. The Harris campaign has got to be loving this. For them, it’s a win-win.
After all, in 2020, Harris had no struggles keeping the mics on for her debate with then-Vice President Mike Pence. It even coined a catchphrase.
There have been so many articles about when Harris’ joy-fueled momentum will slow or end, but it certainly won’t be anytime soon—and certainly not while Trump remains in this funk. And as of now, there’s no hint that he’ll emerge from it.
