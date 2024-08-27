Poor Donald Trump. His heart just isn’t in it these days. Consider his most recent appearances.

What better way to hype up your staff at a Michigan field office than by continuing to complain about President Joe Biden?

x "It's so disappointing" -- Trump is currently at his Michigan campaign office whining that he's no longer running against Biden pic.twitter.com/2pCZovIjmI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 26, 2024

Is there anything more important to America’s electorate than whether Trump still considers himself “hot”?

x Trump: “I was sort of like a hot guy. I was hot as a pistol. I think I was hotter than I am now, and I became president. Okay. I don't know. I said to somebody, was I hotter before or hotter now? I don't know. Who the hell knows?”

pic.twitter.com/WXoXd1KBJL — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 26, 2024

Can you feel the Trump-mentum? ‘Cause you certainly can’t hear it.

x Here's 2 minutes of Trump ranting in Detroit while his audience literally does not make a sound. He could be speaking to an empty room. He has put his fans to sleep. pic.twitter.com/aLCnYovWig — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 26, 2024

Who can blame the audience for growing silent? Trump doesn’t even pretend to care about what’s on the teleprompter.

x Trump sounds sedated pic.twitter.com/hbu3I8iZlB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 26, 2024

Want an energy comparison? Here’s Vice President Kamala Harris’ speech at the Democratic National Convention last week.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Trump attacked the generals who served in his White House.

x Trump calls Gen. Mark Milley “a stupid person” and Gen. John Kelly “one of the dumbest people” he's ever met.



This is how Donald Trump talks about people who are more loyal to the United States of America than they are to him. pic.twitter.com/OS5vtMrQ8C — Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) August 26, 2024

And while he was at it, he also disrespected U.S. Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee—an American hero who gave her life for this country—by giving a thumbs-up during a photo op over her grave.

x Nothing to see here. Just the tone-deaf draft dodger gleefully giving a thumbs-up at the graves of those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country.#WeirdandSAD pic.twitter.com/5tAn5KY58p — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) August 26, 2024

Trump’s obvious unfitness for office is a reason why over 200 Republicans who worked for three former Republican presidential candidates—President George W. Bush and Sens. John McCain and Mitt Romney—endorsed Harris in a letter Monday.

Early Sunday morning, Trump posted:

Yup, nothing but a stable genius here! (The Truth Social post was eventually deleted.)

The conservative National Review wrote the truth last week: “The reason why the Republican Party is, at the moment, on track to lose the 2024 election is that the Republican Party is a minority coalition that picked a very unpopular 78-year-old retread as its candidate.”

Will Trump even debate Harris? And if he does, will he allow his mic to be on for 90 straight minutes?

x “I don't know. It doesn't matter to me, I'd rather have it probably on.”



Trump’s campaign claims he wants mics muted for a debate, but that’s not what he told reporters this morning. They’re looking for any excuse to keep their unhinged boss off the stage with Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/o6CnretLkv — American Bridge 21st Century (@American_Bridge) August 26, 2024

His campaign insists it won’t stand for a rule change. And while the Biden campaign insisted on muted mics, the Harris campaign clearly understands that such a rule helps Trump appear less unhinged.

Trump pulling out of the Sept. 10 debate, and even just talking about pulling out, has made him look small and weak. Yet he’s too far gone to realize the damage he’s doing to himself. The Harris campaign has got to be loving this. For them, it’s a win-win.

After all, in 2020, Harris had no struggles keeping the mics on for her debate with then-Vice President Mike Pence. It even coined a catchphrase.

There have been so many articles about when Harris’ joy-fueled momentum will slow or end, but it certainly won’t be anytime soon—and certainly not while Trump remains in this funk. And as of now, there’s no hint that he’ll emerge from it.

