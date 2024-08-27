Across three new ads, Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris details highlights of her economic plan. That plan, announced at a speech earlier this month, targets Americans’ biggest fiscal issues by proposing aid for both homebuyers and renters, assistance for new parents, a tax cut for working and middle-class families, and a detailed program to address “greedflation.”

But getting Americans to concentrate on policy can be difficult, even when it affects something that regularly tops the list of our greatest concerns.

Thankfully, the ads make it all digestible to non-wonks. And unlike Donald Trump—whose campaign funds go down a mysterious black hole—Harris is already spending to get these ads on the air. So expect to see them soon, especially if you live in a battleground state.

The first ad, “Opportunity,” focuses on how Harris' policies are intended to help people not just survive but improve their lives. Whether it’s to own a home, buy a new car, or start a business, Harris’ plan is aimed at providing Americans with the chance to live their dream.

The ad “Everyday” gives an overview of the plan and how it would address the issues affecting Americans in their daily lives. When people talk about “kitchen-table issues,” these are the kinds of issues they’re talking about.

The final ad, “Full House,” concentrates more on housing issues, kicking off with a personal story from Harris’ childhood. It acknowledges the problems with the current market, hits the way corporate landlords manipulate rents and prices, and moves to Harris’ plan to make home ownership easier and more affordable.

Two minutes and 30 seconds’ worth of airtime certainly won’t give anyone a detailed view of Harris’ economic policy, and there’s enough overlap between the ads that they fall well short of hitting every point. But those overlaps also have value. They reveal what Harris believes is worth repeating at every turn: cutting costs, making housing affordable, and providing a break to working families. The words "security," "stability," and "dignity" get a special focus, suggesting that, even in discussing economics, Harris is contrasting her policies with the chaos and hate on which Trump has based his campaign

These ads won’t inform anyone of the details of Harris’ plan, but they do show its direction and intent. If that’s enough to get people to look more seriously at what Harris is saying, then the ads will have done their job.

Looking to volunteer to help get out the vote? Click here to view multiple ways you can help reach voters—textbanking, phonebanking, letters, postcards, parties, canvassing. We’ve got you covered!