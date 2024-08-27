Rachel Maddow gave a comprehensive breakdown of the chaos surrounding the Georgia State Election Board on her MSNBC show Monday night. The Republican-dominated board has passed a series of controversial changes that would empower election officials to question, delay, or otherwise sabotage election certification. These moves have led to praise from infamous election denier Donald Trump and lawsuits from Democrats seeking to stop them.

"They are passing these rules that are Rudy-Giuliani-hair-dye-dripping-down-the-face-crazy,” Maddow said, describing the slew of new rules that are clearly designed to protect and embolden MAGA-affiliated election operatives.

“I think part of understanding the importance of this tactic is that confusion and mistakes are probably the point,” Maddow explains. “It's one thing to say we want the right to flip an election result. That's going to be sort of a hard sell. It's another thing to say we want the right, and we claim the right to essentially report that there's no knowable result here, that there isn't any discernible result, that there's a big question about it, that it seems like there's a cloud over the result.”

Maddow did see some hopeful signs in recent reports that Georgia’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has asked the state attorney general whether or not he has the right to remove problematic members of the board, and the Democratic Party’s new lawsuit against the rule changes.

We need your help if we’re going to defeat Trump, Vance, Project 2025, and Republicans up and down the ballot. Click here to volunteer to write letters so we can increase voter turnout.