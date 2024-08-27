A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump seems to be over this whole campaigning thing

No joke: Trump used a recent rally to ponder how hot he used to be. And it gets worse from there.

The list of pro-Harris Republicans just got over 200 new names

The list contains former officials who worked for every GOP president since Reagan, as well as both of the Republicans who lost to Obama.

Harris fundraising blows past $500 million—and inspires major action

Hundreds of thousands of new volunteers have signed up to help elect Harris.

Trump raises less money than Harris—and how he spends it is a mystery

Trump’s wallet is a blackhole.

Fox News host creeps out colleagues with sexist jab at Harris

He also admits that his own mother probably finds his remarks “disgusting.”

'Hate-fest full of insults': GOP senator flails as he tries to spin DNC

War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Joy is hate.

Trump’s a chicken, and the Harris campaign is calling him out

Harris campaign to Trump: Bock, bock, bock. 🐔

Cartoon: Debate dodger

A familiar excuse.

‘Ignore Bobby’: Kennedys unite against RFK Jr. and Trump

“I’m outraged and disgusted by my brother's gaudy and obscene embrace of Donald Trump.” 👀

GOP trapped as Biden's climate law boosts their districts

Trapped in a cycle of prosperity.



