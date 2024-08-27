This week, Donald Trump’s campaign will reportedly run cable-TV ads targeting … Mar-a-Lago and the posh areas around Trump’s club/home.

The Bulwark reported on Monday that Trump’s campaign will spend nearly $50,000 on this ad buy, all to keep big-dollar donors hovering around the Florida club happy. “If spending $50k gets us $5 million, that’s good [return on investment],” a campaign insider told the conservative anti-Trump media outlet. “If it makes the boss happy, too, then good.”

As The Bulwark points out, this isn’t the first time this type of self-absorbed propaganda has been used by the Trump campaign. During the 2020 cycle, it spent $400,000 on campaign ads in Washington, D.C., that were meant to boost the spirits of Trump and his congressional allies. And let’s not forget that during his New York fraud trial, Trump had a dedicated aide whose job it was to use a portable printer to feed Trump positive news about himself.

Two weeks ago, former Barack Obama spokesperson Kevin Cate predicted this latest round of reported ad purchases:

x I think Trump spends first TV dollars in Florida (for his ego and against his team’s advice). And that’s how you’ll know we’re in landslide territory. https://t.co/y91zukgy12 — Kevin Cate (@KevinCate) August 14, 2024

Also, Florida Politics reports that the ex-Republican lawyer George Conway’s Psycho PAC has spent six figures on a Trump-mocking ad that will run for two weeks on Fox News, ESPN, and the Golf Channel around Bedminster, New Jersey, and Mar-a-Lago.

I wonder how the MAGA donor base will feel about that bit of counterprogramming.

