A brand new JD Vance recording dropped Tuesday, and spoiler alert: The guy is still really weird! Previous releases from Donald Trump’s running mate include: the one where he demeaned people without children and said the Democratic Party is run by a bunch of “"childless cat ladies"; the one where he said there should be a “federal response” to stop women from traveling freely throughout the United States in search of health care; and the one where he said pregnancies that result from rape are “inconvenient.”

The Ohio senator’s latest track, resurfaced by Heartland Signal, is from a speech Vance gave during a Center for Christian Virtue forum in 2021. In the audio, Vance attacks American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten for not having children.

“You know, so many of the leaders of the left—and I hate to be so personal about this, but they’re people without kids, trying to brainwash the minds of our children,” he said. “That really disorients me and it really disturbs me.”

Shocker: Vance got personal anyway.

“Randi Weingarten, who's the head of the most powerful teachers union in the country, she doesn’t have a single child,” Vance complained. “If she wants to brainwash and destroy the minds of children, she should have some of her own and leave ours the hell alone.”

Some of Weingarten and her teacher union’s “brainwashing” includes promoting the idea of free meals for all schoolchildren and spreading the joy of reading.

Listen to Vance’s screed for yourself:

It’s an amazing sentiment from a man who believes men and the government must control women’s bodies and their access to health care. I can’t wait to hear Vance tell us that he was making a “joke” that we just don’t get.

Not a joke: the “pro-natalist” agenda that’s so popular with tech bros like Elon Musk, who insist that everyone must have as many children as possible. Vance is just the newest creepy messenger.

