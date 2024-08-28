On Tuesday, Donald Trump claimed he and Vice President Kamala Harris had agreed to debate in Philadelphia on Sept. 10, with ABC News moderating. The debate’s rules “will be the same” as his June 27 debate with President Joe Biden, Trump said. But at the moment, things seem far from settled.

At issue between the campaigns is whether microphones will be muted between questions. The idea of turning off the mics when candidates weren’t answering came from Biden’s camp before the disastrous first debate. Biden’s team wanted to prevent Trump from steamrolling Biden’s allotted speaking time—something Trump is very prone to do in a debate.

Given Trump’s habit, it might seem that he would want the mics on for the entire debate. But that’s not the case. Harris' team wants the mics unmuted, and Trump’s team wants them off.

Here’s why.

As the BBC notes, Trump’s team may be hoping that keeping the mics off will suggest a “more reserved performance” from him that makes viewers more comfortable with his statements.

Harris’ staff may be hoping that a hot mic will catch Trump grumbling and complaining while the Democratic nominee is speaking. Or that Trump will become irritated and say something out of bounds if Harris prods him during her speaking time.

Democratic strategist Ameshia Cross told BBC that Harris wants the mics left on because “Trump is uncontrolled." If he becomes irritated, Trump may launch into personal attacks against Harris that turn off voters, especially women.

An unmuted Trump is a Trump just waiting to explode—and an explosion isn’t likely to impress undecided voters.

But there’s more to it than just prodding Trump into an eruption. There’s also how Trump acted the last time he stepped on stage to debate a woman candidate, in 2016.

In his first face-off with Hillary Clinton, Trump became angry almost immediately. Throughout the debate, he responded with hostility and interrupted Clinton when she was speaking. Debate host Lester Holt, anchor of “NBC Nightly News,” had to interject multiple times to get Trump to stop speaking long enough for Clinton to answer questions.

During their second meeting, Trump loomed creepily behind Clinton and followed her around the stage in a town-hall-style debate that came just two days after the release of the “Access Hollywood” video. Trump also brought as his guests to the debate a group of women who had accused former President Bill Clinton of sexual assault in an effort to throw Clinton off her game.

In the final debate, Trump refused to state that he would accept the outcome of the election, then spent most of the night lobbing personal attacks at Clinton while saying, “Nobody has more respect for women than I do.”

In short, the difference between Biden wanting Trump’s microphone turned off and Harris wanting it left on may speak to the difference between Trump debating a man and him debating a woman. Biden was more concerned about getting his points across uninterrupted.

But in wanting the mics left on, Harris may be expressing confidence that even if Trump starts to ramble, she can stop him. As she has already declared, she wants Trump to “say it to my face.”

And she wants everyone to hear what he is saying.

