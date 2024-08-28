Kamala Harris’ team continues its near-daily barrage of campaign ads. After releasing a three-ad series on the vice president’s commitment to tackling the housing crisis, the team debuted a new ad focused on opponent Donald Trump.

The ad, simply titled “Control,” deftly ties the far-right Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 to Trump, using his own words against visuals of key plans from the hard-line conservative blueprint for the nation’s future under an unnamed Republican president in 2025.

Since Project 2025 broke into mainstream awareness early this summer, Trump has taken great pains to separate himself from it, claiming again and again to know nothing about it.

The Harris-Walz campaign’s latest ad fights that narrative in just 60 seconds.

In an emailed statement Wednesday, the Harris campaign noted that “battleground voters will hear every single day about the existential danger Trump’s Project 2025 agenda poses to American democracy, freedom, and the middle class.”

The statement also notes that, in addition to battleground states, the ad will run in the Palm Beach-Fort Pierce market—a jab at the Republican nominee, whose resides there.

