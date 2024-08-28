A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump’s Arlington stunt should be a campaign-ending disgrace

And yet …

Another day, another recording of JD Vance being weird about kids

You might get used to his comments if they didn’t get more outrageous every day.

Sorry, Trump: Americans' support for Ukraine remains strong

The numbers don’t lie.

Bad lies and worse jokes: JD Vance's rally schtick lands with a thud

Hope you’re a fan of cringe comedy.

Trump campaign reportedly buying ego-boosting TV ads near Mar-a-Lago

Priorities!

Trump doesn't like being called 'weird.' RFK Jr. isn't going to help

Dead bears, brain worms, and chemtrails—oh my!

Cartoon: Cyber-ugh

How do you make a Tesla Cybertruck uglier?

Harris’ economic plan is the star of 3 new ads

All three hit those defining notes of her campaign: joy and hope.

Here's how Texas AG is going all in on Latino voter suppression

Ken Paxton’s thugs raided the home of an 87-year-old retired educator and a lifelong volunteer for a civil rights group.

Trump, Kemp, Harris, and more: Maddow tackles Georgia’s election chaos

The MSNBC host gave her keen analysis about this swing-state election board.

