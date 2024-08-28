A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.
Trump’s Arlington stunt should be a campaign-ending disgrace
And yet …
Another day, another recording of JD Vance being weird about kids
You might get used to his comments if they didn’t get more outrageous every day.
Sorry, Trump: Americans' support for Ukraine remains strong
The numbers don’t lie.
Bad lies and worse jokes: JD Vance's rally schtick lands with a thud
Hope you’re a fan of cringe comedy.
Trump campaign reportedly buying ego-boosting TV ads near Mar-a-Lago
Priorities!
Trump doesn't like being called 'weird.' RFK Jr. isn't going to help
Dead bears, brain worms, and chemtrails—oh my!
Cartoon: Cyber-ugh
How do you make a Tesla Cybertruck uglier?
Harris’ economic plan is the star of 3 new ads
All three hit those defining notes of her campaign: joy and hope.
Here's how Texas AG is going all in on Latino voter suppression
Ken Paxton’s thugs raided the home of an 87-year-old retired educator and a lifelong volunteer for a civil rights group.
Trump, Kemp, Harris, and more: Maddow tackles Georgia’s election chaos
The MSNBC host gave her keen analysis about this swing-state election board.
