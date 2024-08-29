On Thursday, Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz are on their second day of a bus tour through Georgia. But that bus isn’t navigating the crowded interstates around Atlanta. It’s down in southeast Georgia, stopping in at BBQ joints and a high school band rehearsal.

It’s part of a strategy to appeal to rural voters in counties typically ceded to Republicans. This broad outreach is similar to how Barack Obama conducted his successful campaign in 2008, but more specifically, Harris’ Georgia plan partly follows the playbook of Sen. Raphael Warnock’s successful campaigns in 2021 and 2022.

President Joe Biden won Georgia by just 0.3 percentage points in 2020. And 538’s polling average of the state has Harris ahead of Donald Trump by a similar margin. So anything Harris and Walz can do to pad their edge with more voters in rural areas should help win the Peach State, no matter how much chaos is generated by the Trump-supporting state election board.

And if they nail down Georgia, that makes it much harder for Donald Trump to find any way back into the White House.

Eight states have been recently regarded as swing states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Wisconsin. In 2020, President Joe Biden made a clean sweep of these states, finishing with 306 electoral votes. But Harris doesn’t need to take them all to win.

Despite Trump's claims that he can expand the map into blue states like New Jersey, the opposite appears to be happening. Blue states seem increasingly safe, and it’s Harris who has placed a new state in the swing column: North Carolina, where Trump is currently leading by less than 1 point.

There are 226 electoral votes in states that Harris is likely to win, compared with Trump’s 219 likely electoral votes, according to 270toWin.com. Trump simply needs to take more of those swing states if he hopes to win.

Georgia has 16 electoral votes, putting it behind only Pennsylvania in importance for November. If Harris can take Georgia, she’ll have 242 electoral votes out of the 270 required to win. That would give her multiple routes to victory and leave Trump with very few. For instance, on Wednesday, election forecaster Nate Silver wrote that if Harris takes Georgia, she would have a 94% chance of winning the election, given that her victory in the hotly contested state would suggest an excellent performance from her more broadly. (Compare that with Trump, who, if he takes Georgia, would have only a 73% chance.)

Politico reports that before Harris entered the race, Democrats were all but writing off their chances of winning Georgia this year. But now, they have an edge and an opportunity to put a big roadblock in Trump’s path.

That path was paved by Georgia fighters like Warnock and former state Rep. Stacey Abrams, each of whom showed how Democrats can win in Georgia. Here’s Politico:

Democrats have benefited from Georgia’s population growing larger and more diverse, as well as the years of work activists have been doing in the state to turn out first-time voters, many young and voters of color, who helped send Biden over the top four years ago. And the Harris campaign’s strategy also pulls a page directly from Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock’s winning playbook in 2021 and 2022, when his campaign appealed to swing voters and drove up turnout among rural and Black voters across the state.

The Harris-Walz bus tour through southern Georgia is slated to end Thursday afternoon with a rally in Savannah. But don’t expect this to be the last time the campaign focuses on rural voters.

On Wednesday, the tour was briefly delayed when a police officer in the motorcade lost control of their motorcycle and crashed into a highway barrier. The officer was swiftly taken away by ambulance and is reportedly in critical condition. No other vehicles were involved.

Ready to volunteer for this election? Our friends at Sister District do an excellent job mobilizing folks to support Democrats in strategic places. Click to join Sister District's National Phonebank and make calls to voters in crucial states.