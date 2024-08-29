A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump’s Arlington scandal gets worse and worse—and worse

We’ve learned so much since Wednesday, and the details are despicable.

Not again: ‘Fact-checks,’ both-sidesing, and worse in 2024 coverage

The media is repeating its errors from 2016.

Democrats dare fractured House Republicans to impeach Biden

It would backfire hugely.

Mic check: Why one small issue is holding up the presidential debate

Trump’s campaign doesn’t want him to speak freely. Wonder why … 🤔

Far-right House members open useless, parallel probe into Trump shooting

Of course, Rep. Matt Gaetz is involved.

New Jan. 6 footage shows Pelosi recognized Trump as a ‘domestic enemy’

She called it early.

Cartoon: Critics to ignore

Preach!

New Harris-Walz ad calls out Trump's desperate pursuit of 'control'

The ad blasts him for his deep ties to the authoritarian Project 2025.

Jesus, race car drivers, and windmills: Trump’s messy Dr. Phil interview

Don Quixote Trump really hates those windmills.

Memo to media: Harris-Walz ticket isn't the first to do team interview

Considering Harris and Walz’s chemistry, tonight’s interview should be a fun watch.

The whole 'Truth': Is Trump Media the next Trump brand to go belly-up?

Fingers crossed!

