Vice President Kamala Harris’ polling numbers and massive fundraising, coupled with Trump’s recent struggles and scandals, have driven the right into desperation. How desperate are they? On Thursday, Peter J. Hasson, editor of the right-wing Washington Free Beacon, posted about a new investigation into Harris’ background.

The article, which clocks in at 1,236 words and was penned by no less than three writers, offers an in-depth investigation into why Harris didn’t list a summer job at McDonald’s on her post-college resume.

It’s a scandal 40 years in the making!

This ridiculous attempt to paint Harris with some kind of stolen McDonald’s valor seems to be the result of the vice president’s references to this relatable piece of her work history. The Free Beacon’s “investigators” leveraged the Freedom of Information Act to obtain both Harris’ 1987 application for a law clerk job in the Alameda County District Attorney’s office and the resume she attached to it.

Harris applied for the job during her second year of law school at what was then known as the University of California Hastings College of the Law.

“Politicians who worked menial food service jobs as teens are often quick to mention it as proof of their working class bona fides,” the authors write, before lamenting former President Barack Obama’s famous turn at a Honolulu Baskin-Robbins. The implication is clear: Since Harris didn’t constantly bring up her brief stint at McDonald’s “until she ran for president in 2019 and began to make the job a centerpiece of her biography,” as they write, she must be making it up.

This shocking resume exposé triggered powerful responses.

Former White House economic adviser Brendan Duke wrote, “I wonder why Kamala Harris listed working at a law firm, Charles Schwab, and the FTC when applying for a legal job instead of McDonalds,” sarcastically adding, “Very suspicious!”

Princeton professor Nolan McCarty wrote, “In light of Kamala's McDonalds-gate, I have updated my CV” by adding “Bingo caller, Elks Lodge” to his academic work history.

Writer and attorney Imani Gandy wrote, “Kamala Harris worked at McDonald's but didn't put it on her résumé. Impeach!”

But perhaps TV writer Ben Wexler contextualized the story best.

x TRUMP: (desecrates the final resting place of fallen United States soldiers)



MEDIA: Kamala Harris Didn’t List Her High School Job at McDonald’s on Her Resume to Be a Law Clerk — Ben Wexler (@mrbenwexler) August 29, 2024

Clearly, Trump’s allies are scrambling.

Earlier this week, right-wingers failed to create a scandal around Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s dog, Scout, when an online braintrust spread the rumor that Walz, Harris’ running mate, had fabricated his existence. This attempt to besmirch the well-liked Walz was also instantly debunked,

Check out the scandalous moment in June 2019 when Harris spoke about working at McDonald’s:

x I worked at @McDonalds when I was a student, doing french fries and ice cream. There wasn't a family relying on me to pay the bills — but that's the reality for too many workers today. Proud to stand with @SEIU today for livable wages and a safe working environment. pic.twitter.com/essu9q63JF — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 14, 2019

