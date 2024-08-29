Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota and Ohio Sen. JD Vance spoke at the International Association of Fire Fighters convention in Boston this week to make the case for their votes in November, and the vice presidential nominees received vastly different responses.

Democratic VP nominee Walz made his entrance on Wednesday as John Mellencamp’s “Small Town” played, then shook hands with and hugged the men on the dais.

“Well, good morning.” Walz said. “I know you got a lot of important business to get through this week, but I do want to say how grateful I am, and what a privilege it is to stand in front of this group.”

Republican VP nominee Vance appeared at the convention on Thursday, entering to the sounds of Merle Haggard’s anti-Iraq War song “America First,” and patted the men on the dais on the back. The boos and heckles that followed were not surprising, as Vance’s lip service about union support is belied by an anti-labor track record.

“We got some, sounds like we got some fans and some haters,” replied the venture capitalist tech bro who likes to pretend he’s a hillbilly. “That's okay. Let's listen to what I have to say here, and I'll make my pitch.”

There’s a reason why polls show that Americans like Walz and are repelled by Vance. You’ve made your pitch, JD. Now lie in it.

