The Republican Party and its presidential nominee Donald Trump have a problem: They are sexist and their policies are misogynistic. This means that women voters are repelled by Trump and he has only a small number of female campaign surrogates who aren’t related to him.

One such surrogate is Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina. Mace broke with Trump back when he attempted to overthrow our country’s election results, but she has since returned to the MAGA fold. The congresswoman appeared on Neil Cavuto’s Fox News show to attack Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and argue that a Trump presidency will be better for women.

"As a woman, I want to vote for someone who's going to protect women like me, who are survivors of rape,” Mace told Cavuto.

That’s quite a statement considering that in May 2023, Trump was found liable for sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll and subsequently ordered to pay tens of millions of dollars in damages for defaming Carroll by saying she lied about the abuse.

“[Trump] can go toe to toe with [Harris] on women's issues,” Mace said with a straight face. “I feel very confident about that.” The MAGA world isn’t an echo chamber; it’s a hall of delusions.

Mace has displayed this distressing level of hypocrisy before. In March, she was grossly dismissive of Trump’s culpability in the sexual abuse case when pressed about her support by “This Week” host George Stephanopoulos.

"He was not found guilty in a civil—in a criminal court of law,” Mace stammered. “It was a civil—it was sexual abuse. It wasn't actually rape, by the way.”

The Republican Party was trounced in the 2022 midterm elections thanks to the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade and drastically limited abortion access. That electoral liability isn’t fixed by nominating the same guy that helped limit reproductive rights by hand-picking the conservative justices who ignored settled law.

And sending out a huge hypocrite (who just happens to be a woman) to vouch for Trump won’t help matters for the GOP, either.

