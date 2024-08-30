Donald Trump’s unpopular running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, attempted to do some damage control for his boss—and himself— Friday morning on CNN. Host John Berman kicked off the interview by asking Vance about Trump’s newest flip flop on six-week abortion bans and his sudden proposal to socialize IVF treatments. It didn’t go well.

Vance made an awkward attempt to spin Trump’s new proclamation that the six-week bans that conservatives love so much are “too short.” The GOP candidate also seemed to suggest he would be voting in favor of a Florida ballot initiative that would allow abortions to take place until “fetal viability,” which is generally around 23 weeks of pregnancy.

“Look, the president, I'm sure, will tell the American people how he's going to vote on it eventually,” Vance said. “But he wasn't making an announcement last night.”

Berman then pointed out that Trump has been anything but consistent on the subject.

“Of course, there was a period in Donald Trump's life where he was not anti-abortion. Then he became anti-abortion, at one point suggesting that women should be punished if they have an abortion,” Berman said. “Now he's saying he's for more than six weeks, but it's not clear how he's going to vote in an amendment in his own state. So that's why I think people are seeking clarity.”

Berman then asked Vance to explain Trump’s call for the federal government to fund IVF treatments for all Americans.

“Well, he's been consistent again in this, John, that he wants the, he wants people to be able to afford to have families,” Vance said.

Berman reminded Vance that making it a federal mandate would conflict with the GOP’s current position that states should get to determine which reproductive rights women have or don’t have. Alabama, for example, was forced to pass legislation after its state Supreme Court outlawed IVF treatments in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“Who's to say there's not another court, in another state, that could decide that IVF should be banned?” Berman said. “It happened in Alabama for a minute. You also voted against a measure in the Senate that would have guaranteed access to IVF around the country. So it's possible, right?”

Vance, of course, voted against Sen. Tammy Duckworth’s attempt at codifying IVF back in June—along with the rest of his GOP brethren.

“Well, no no, no. Two things, John: First of all, yes, a court made that decision in Alabama. And like the next second, the Alabama state Legislature fixed that problem and ensured women had access to these fertility treatments, and all that I voted on John, is for religious liberty.”

Democratic nominee Kamala Harris told CNN’s Dana Bash Thursday night that she would look to choose a Republican to serve in her Cabinet. Vance awkwardly tried to one-up that sentiment by boasting that former Democrat-turned-Putin-sympathizer Tulsi Gabbard and anti-vaxxer extraordinaire Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are working with the Trump campaign right now.

“Would you trust Robert Kennedy on issues around vaccines?” Berman asked. “Could you see him involved with health policy that way?”

“Well look, again, John, I don't agree with Robert Kennedy.” Vance explained. “I don't agree with Bobby on everything.” Okaaay. “I've gotten to know him. I think he's a very smart guy.”

Berman then asked Vance about Trump’s strange social media habits: “Quoting, reposting QAnon statements, reposting these misogynistic memes about Vice President Harris and Hillary Clinton? That‘s the kind of open discussion that you think is lifting people up?”

“Oh, John, I think if you look at Donald Trump's full campaign appearances and yes, his social media appearances, what you see is two things: a guy with an agenda to lower prices and bring back American prosperity, and a political candidate who isn't stodgy, who likes to have some fun and likes to tell some jokes.”

“Alright. Fun and jokes,” Berman responded before asking Vance about his decision to post a 20-year-old viral video of beauty pageant contestant Caitlin Upton fumbling a response to a question in a clumsy attempt to mock Harris. Upton has spoken publicly about her struggles after she became the target of national ridicule.

“So when you posted this last night, were you aware that the woman you were posting a picture of had contemplated committing suicide for the attention she received?” Berman asked.

“No. Certainly not.” Vance responded. “And my heart goes out to her and I hope that she's doing well. Look, I've said a lot of things on camera. I've said a lot of stupid things on camera. Sometimes when you're in the public eye, you make mistakes.”

Berman pressed Vance, asking, “Would you like to apologize to Caitlin Upton for posting that last night? Given what you've now learned?”

“John, I'm not going to apologize for posting a joke, but I wish the best for Caitlin,” Vance said.

There are only two consistent things about the Trump-Vance ticket: They are very strange guys, and they are also unabashed misogynists.

