A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Harris interview shows she's ready—it'd be nice if the media could rise to her level

Will the media give up acting so entitled to her time?

Trump can’t get away from his Arlington scandal

Good.

‘I want more weeks’: Trump’s new take on abortion ban enrages base

Maybe they’ll show their anger by staying at home in November.

Poll after poll brings joyful news for Harris-Walz ticket

An early but promising sign.

Another plan for Trump’s second term could be worse than Project 2025

Read up and get ready to fight.

Trump wants insurance to cover IVF? Democrats have a plan for that

If Trump wants it, let’s vote on it.

Harris’ CNN interview frustrates GOP and media—she’s so damn normal

Who knew being pretty ordinary would invite so much annoyance?

Cartoon: Brain trust

Brain worms unite!

Harris is closing Trump's lead on this key issue

It could heavily undercut Trump’s already waning appeal in November.

Anti-abortion leader pretends Trump isn’t their guy

It’s called “providing political cover.”

Harris’ summer job at McDonald’s sparks ludicrous media ‘investigation’

Sorry that she didn’t put her Mickey D’s job on a law firm application, I guess?

House Republican absurdly claims Trump will ‘protect women’

Rep. Nancy Mace embarrasses herself again.

Vance follows Walz at firefighters convention—and gets burned

A study in contrasts.

Harris-Walz ticket battles for Georgia voters with bus tour

Appealing to rural voters has helped at least one notable Democrat win statewide office recently.

Click here to see more cartoons.