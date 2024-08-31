If it seems like I’ve been writing about the intolerable situation in Puerto Rico with ongoing blackouts and loss of electricity for years, it’s because I have. Having no power even when there is no major weather event has become a way of life (and death) for people in the colony and in the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well.

The island-wide blackouts were back in the headlines yet again in the wake of Tropical Storm Ernesto. The NOAA Satellite & Information Service reported:

Last week, Ernesto caused damage in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands as it passed north of the region as a tropical storm, managing to knock out power to hundreds of thousands of residents. At one point, 23 hospitals were operating on generators. Schools and numerous roads were also closed

How long are we going to allow this situation to continue? Who are the major players responsible for this? What can be done, and what can you do to help? Join me below for that discussion.

Puerto Rico’s continued outages due to storms, floods, high temperatures, or just piss-poor management by the companies and agencies tasked with running and maintaining the power grid are legion. And there are no simple solutions to the toxic combination of U.S. government control of the island’s affairs, corrupt government officials’ kow-towing to corporate interests, and a series of laws on the books which benefit outside interests.

Most mainland U.S. residents have no relationship to the colony, except as a place to perhaps spend a vacation. This means that Puerto Rico lacks political clout. There is no powerful lobby pushing Congress or any presidential administration to fix or change the status quo. That means blackouts and outages will continue to be a fact of daily life on the island.

Many of the social media responses from activists here on the mainland point to the imposition of LUMA Energy on the island, and appeals are being made to Puerto Rican members of Congress:

LUMA blackouts amid heatwave in Puerto Rico is literally endangering elders and the disabled.



This is the misery that has become "okay" as we approach the 7th anniversary of the massive blackout after Hurricane Maria.

.@RepAOC .@NydiaVelazquez

August 23, 2024

Interviews posted to social media shed light on island residents’ inability to use life-saving devices due to the lack of power. Because they were in Spanish (without English subtitles) they went unnoticed by most English speakers.

Translation:

“And now with this problem with the light, I can't get up and keep walking, because I can't walk. My whole body hurts… forgive me for feeling this way, right? But I suffer a lot for my family, because my life doesn't matter to me anymore.” Elderly couple sleep in vehicle because of LUMA.”

An older Puerto Rican couple I am friends with recently decided to retire to the island to escape the winter months here in New York. They bought an apartment in Rincón, a lovely town on Puerto Rico’s west coast. They came back to New York after finalizing the purchase, and then Tropical Storm Ernesto hit. They got word from her sister that there was no major damage to the building's structure, but then they got some bad news: A lack of power led to high humidity, and their apartment is now covered in mold. All of the new wicker furniture they just bought is now rotted.

They are now back on the island, saddled with an unlivable apartment. They have thrown out all the new furniture and are wiping down the walls with vinegar, then repainting them. They are the lucky ones. Neither of them depends on medical equipment for survival, as do so many other older people. This is just one small story that we don’t hear about when we read about the depredations on the island caused by the frequent loss of power.

When I was on the phone with my friend, she mentioned yet another aspect of the storm’s damage: the impact on the agriculture sector.

Farmers suffer losses of more than $23 million for Ernesto's effects (translated from Spanish):