Signs of Donald Trump’s cognitive decline are accelerating. Speaking at a Mom’s for Liberty event Friday, he completely lost the plot.

Speaking at the annual gathering of right-wing crusaders, Trump claimed he tried to convince his daughter Ivanka Trump, who has not been involved in his current campaign and did not even speak at this year’s Republican National Convention, to be the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

“I said, you would be a great ambassador to the United Nations, United Nations secretary—there’d be nobody to compete with her,” he said. “She may be my daughter but nobody could have competed with her, with her rat-rat-rat you know she’s got.”

Who could possibly compete with Ivanka, except quite literally anyone in the American diplomatic corps who has both the academic and practical experience in international diplomacy? Maybe he shouldn’t be put in charge of these decisions if having “rat-rat-rat” is his primary standard for the job.

“She said, daddy, I don’t want to do that, I just want to help people get jobs,” Trump continued. “She would go around—not a glamorous job—but would go around to see Wal-Mart, to see Exxon, to see all these big companies to hire people and she had hired, like, millions of people during the course of her stay.”

It’ll certainly be news to Wall-Mart, Exxon, and “all these big companies” that Ivanka showed up and did the hiring for them.

Millions of hires! Which is actually kinda weird, given that Wal-Mart’s entire U.S. workforce is 1.6 million, and Exxon’s is 61,500. Did she hire all their employees?

Let’s not forget that the American economy lost 2.7 million jobs during Trump’s tenure, so did Ivanka’s valiant yet somehow unglamorous work randomly hiring other company’s workforce offset those numbers?

Obviously, this is all utter gibberish. Trump has stumbled far more, over the past few weeks, than President Joe Biden ever did, to wildly different media standards. Biden was never this bad:

x Trump: Some people don't eat bacon anymore. This was caused by their horrible energy. Wind. They want wind all over the place. When it doesn't blow, we have a problem. pic.twitter.com/z9FnkHnYOU — Acyn (@Acyn) August 30, 2024

And as much as Republicans obsessed over Hunter Biden, the president never went around claiming his kids did such ridiculous things as hiring “millions of people.” Will the media press him on this? Of course not. It’s a wonder they’re even paying attention to Trump’s obscene and illegal campaign stunt at Arlington National Cemetery.

But it does mean that a time when Trump desperately needs to reverse Vice President Kamala Harris’ momentum, he’s instead trapped by his inability to either stay on message, or at least present a sane, coherent one.