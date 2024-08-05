The stock market took a hit Monday, with the Dow Jones Index closing 612 points lower on the heels of an unexpected jump in the unemployment rate and rising fear of a recession. The unfortunate news was met with glee from the GOP. The gloating started at the top of the Republican ticket, with Donald Trump attempting to pin the blame for the drop on Vice President Kamala Harris, proclaiming a “KAMALA CRASH” on his struggling social media site.

Conservative media and pundits predictably jumped on the fearmongering bandwagon to predict that Monday’s stock market numbers are a harbinger of recessions to come. But one Fox News personality bucked the trend.

“The Donald Trump thing in the market amazes me,” Fox News’ Neil Cavuto said on his show, Monday. “When they're up, it's all because of him, and looking forward to him. When they're down, it's all because [of] the Democrats, and how horrific they are. Some of our biggest point falloffs, three of the biggest of the top 10, occurred during his administration.”

While Cavuto has been a target of the MAGA faithful, that didn’t stop him from calling out the confusing and contradictory messaging from the right.

“You either own the markets or you don’t,” Cavuto said. “It does confuse me.”

