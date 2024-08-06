Donald Trump’s campaign was quick on Tuesday morning to attack Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, as a “radical leftist.” In other words, they had the press release ready to go a while ago and just plugged in Walz’s name.

"It's no surprise that San Francisco Liberal Kamala Harris wants West Coast wannabe Tim Walz as her running-mate—Walz has spent his governorship trying to reshape Minnesota in the image of the Golden State," reads the statement, which was released on Tuesday morning. “Tim Walz is a dangerously liberal extremist, and the Harris-Walz California dream is every American’s nightmare."

It’ll be hard to make that attack stick, though, given who Walz actually is.

Here’s how the Harris campaign introduced him Tuesday morning on its website: “Governor Walz is a champion for America’s working families. He enlisted in the Army National Guard when he turned 17 and served for 24 years, rising to the rank of Command Sergeant Major. After attending college thanks to the GI Bill, Tim Walz served his community as a high school teacher and football coach—taking his team to the state championship for the first time in the school’s history.”

That’s who Trump is warning in a fundraising email will “unleash HELL ON EARTH.” According to the Trump team, Walz is “even worse than Dangerously Liberal and Crooked Kamala Harris—HE’S THAT BAD.”

They’re reaching into their tired old playbook of attacks, trying to keep the fear ginned up in their MAGA base. It would have been the same press release and same fundraising email for any of Harris’ potential picks. But it’s particularly ineffective against this guy:

x I'm thrilled to see Tim Walz join the Democratic ticket.



From providing free meals for schoolkids to implementing paid family leave in Minnesota, he's about doing good in all the ways you can.



He'll be an incredible partner to our first woman president. Let's go win this. pic.twitter.com/gH32Xq1Nco — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 6, 2024

On Tuesday morning, Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance, wouldn’t answer the simple question of whether he’ll debate Walz. So at least that part of the fear in the Trump-Vance campaign is real.

x "Will you debate Tim Walz?"



-- question for JD Vance pic.twitter.com/FbTPoq8kBn — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) August 6, 2024

Trump and Vance are facing a ticket of normal, happy people with solid policy chops and the energy and enthusiasm to get the job done, and it’s terrifying them.

