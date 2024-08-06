A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Harris taps Tim Walz to help her kick Trump’s butt in November

The wait is finally over.

Trump team's try-hard attacks on Harris' VP pick fall flat

Good luck trying to make Gov. Tim Walz seem like “HELL ON EARTH.”

Cartoon: The candidates

Gotta love those labels.

Bear with me: RFK Jr. attempts to get ahead of latest bizarre story

Every story surrounding RFK Jr. sounds more ridiculous than the last. This one involves a dead bear planted in Central Park.

Congress could fix presidential immunity—if Republicans had the guts

It’s truly amazing that it needs to be said: Presidents are not kings.

Justice Neil Gorsuch issues veiled threat over Supreme Court ethics reform

Because somehow forcing Supreme Court judges to abide by an ethics code would threaten judicial independence.

Voters view 1 presidential candidate as ‘too old’—and it ain’t Kamala

How the tables have turned.

Playing a starring role in Tuesday's primaries: Darth Vader

Things are heating up when a candidate is compared to Darth Vader.

Senate Republicans are blocking Biden's judges however they can

President Biden needs only 19 more confirmations to match Trump’s 177.

Fox News host admits the economy isn't all doom and gloom

“You either own the markets or you don’t.”

Another top-two disaster could befall Washington Democrats in a statewide race

There’s hope that this disaster won’t end Democratic hopes to keep this office.



Click here to see more cartoons.