The newly minted Democratic ticket of Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz wasted no time in releasing its first campaign ad. The video introduces Harris’ new running mate to the American voter, and it is excellent.

Walz leaned on his small-town background, saying that his community taught him “to be generous toward my neighbors, compromise without compromising my values, and to work for the common good.”

“And so when I went into government, that's what I carried with me. I worked with Republicans to pass an infrastructure bill, cut taxes for working families, signed paid leave into law. I codified abortion rights after Roe [v. Wade] got overturned,” he continued.

He ended with a powerful pitch to recenter the election on how the Harris-Walz ticket will help American people:

But enough about me. Let’s talk about you. Because that’s what this election is about. It’s about your future. It’s about your family. And Vice President Harris knows that. She, too, grew up in a middle-class family. She, too, goes to work every day, making sure families cannot just get by but get ahead. We believe in the promise of America, in those values I learned in Nebraska. And we’re ready to fight for them, because, as Kamala Harris says, "When we fight, we win.”

x Growing up, I learned to be generous toward my neighbors, compromise without compromising my values, and to work for the common good.@KamalaHarris and I both believe in that common good – in that fundamental promise of America. We’re ready to fight for it. And like she says:… pic.twitter.com/5SfrDRqx7C — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) August 6, 2024

Donate what you can to help Harris and Walz fight for the American voter this November!