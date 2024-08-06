We are going to call it a night at Daily Kos Elections; naturally, it will probably be several days (if not weeks) before we know some of these outcomes, especially in Washington, where vote-by-mail ballots postmarked today will continue to be tallied.
We know the matchups in the few top-tier races tonight, however. The competitive Michigan Senate race will, as expected, pit Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin against Republican ex-Rep. Mike Rogers. The Missouri gubernatorial race is a matchup between Democrat Crystal Quade and Republican Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe. The Washington gubernatorial race, as predicted, will see Democratic Attorney General Bob Ferguson face off against Republican ex-Rep. Dave Reichert.
We also have some outstanding question marks, maybe most prominently the Democratic primary in the 13th district in the Detroit area in Michigan. Democratic incumbent Shri Thanedar and challenger Mary Waters appear to be nearly tied according to county election offices, although the AP is reporting only a handful of votes tallied so far. Also unclear is the Democratic primary in the 8th district where Slotkin is retiring to run for Senate; currently, Kristen McDonald Rivet has a 56-28 lead over Matt Collier, but there is no AP call yet.
Finally, we are waiting on any sort of call in Washington’s 4th district — where Republican incumbent Dan Newhouse is fighting to hold on this red district against several further-right challengers — and 6th district, where Democrat Emily Randall appears to be the likely successor to retiring Dem Derek Kilmer. We will also need to watch the Washington Public Lands Commissioner race, where multiple Dems may have split the vote to the extent that two Republicans may advance to November.