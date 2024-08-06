This election is on. And the Democratic ticket is showing no mercy.

Vice President Kamala Harris introduced her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, to America on Tuesday, where they had a blast swinging at Donald Trump and his running mate, fake hillbilly JD Vance.

“In fact, when you compare his resume to Trump’s running mate,” Harris said of Walz, “well, some might say it's like a matchup between the varsity team and the JV squad.”

Then it was Walz’s turn to introduce himself and show just how ready he is to take on Vance too.

“I can't wait to debate the guy,” Walz said. “That is, if he's willing to get off the couch.”

Hey now! If you don’t know the couch reference, it’s viciously hilarious. And yes, Walz knew exactly what he was doing.

“See what I did there?” he said to the crowd, whose cheers and applause made clear they sure did see it.

