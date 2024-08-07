A cartoon by Jen Sorensen.

Most people have heard about Vance's "childless cat ladies" comment, but did you know he has used it on multiple occasions, and rudely insulted people who don't have kids at least 13 other times, including in fundraising emails? He's called childless people "sociopathic," and the Democrats a "childless cabal of people who don't really care about the future." Over and over again, he uses this line about "people who don't have a direct stake in the country's future," as though it's impossible to care about anyone else besides your own offspring. Which is just bizarre if you ask me. Ironically enough, it is fossil fuel-supported politicians like Vance dooming the earth for future generations.

