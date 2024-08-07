Now that Vice President Kamala Harris has tapped Tim Walz as her running mate, Americans are starting to discover the Minnesota governor’s brand of Midwestern charm.

Walz has successfully shepherded progressive programs into law in Minnesota, and he’s made it seem relatively effortless. His social media accounts showcase his fun-dad qualities, filled with great moments, PSAs, and interactions with the public (especially at his beloved Minnesota State Fair).

Here are 13 of those moments to enjoy.

1. In March 2023, Walz signed a bill providing free breakfast and lunch to Minnesota schoolchildren.

2. Walz celebrated National Reading Month by setting up a Little Free Library at the state Capitol.

3. During a “Pod Save America” interview, Walz told a story about giving away some Minnesota-made Sweet Martha cookies to the GOP booth at the Minnesota State Fair.

4. Walz and his daughter, Hope, have made several videos together. Sometimes it’s doing fun things like trying scary rides at the Minnesota State Fair.

5. Other times, it’s a PSA promoting Minnesota’s new “hands free” bill, making it illegal to hold a cell phone while driving.

6. The governor’s dog, Scout, also seems to be interested in civics.

7. Walz gave a pro tip on saving money and fixing parts on your vehicle (with an encouragement to vote, of course).

8. He’s also tried to explain how the archaic 8-track players of antiquity worked.

9. Along with his Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, the two ate their way through the Minnesota State Fair.

10. They also took on the sometimes divisive debate of which is better: the corn dog or the pup dog?

11. Walz took time to promote a small Ukrainian-owned business as well as support the community.

12. Walz was an educator for decades and that comes across clearly in his interactions with kids.

13. And, like his running mate, he’s got a great laugh.

