Tuesday was another rollicking day for Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign, ignited by her pick of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, aka “America’s Dad,” as her running mate. Let’s break down some of the numbers.

Phone calls, 2: It took Harris calling Walz twice to offer him the gig. He didn’t pick up the first time because his phone said “No caller ID.” He did take the second call, and it was, well, perfect.

Fundraising, $2.5 million in one hour: In the hour following the Walz announcement, the Democratic fundraising platform ActBlue raked in $2.5 million, according to a tool that tracks the platform’s homepage ticker. The Harris campaign itself netted $20 million in donations in the hours following the announcement, and ActBlue raked in over $40 million on Tuesday, making for its third-best fundraising day this year.

Endorsements from Democrats: basically all of them. The entire ideological spectrum of the Democratic Party, plus independent Sen. Joe Manchin, is raving about this pick.

The line to get into the first Harris-Walz rally: more than six city blocks in Philadelphia.

That rally’s attendance: way more than Donald Trump’s recent rally there, according to photos.

Times Harris trolled Trump on Truth Social about that: 1.

Jokes about Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, and the couch: 1 ... so far.

Trump meltdowns: epic.

x What are the chances that Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST President in the history of the U.S., whose Presidency was Unconstitutionally STOLEN from him by Kamabla, Barrack HUSSEIN Obama, Crazy Nancy Pelosi, Shifty Adam Schiff, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, and others on the Lunatic Left,… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) August 6, 2024

He so, so wants to still be running against President Joe Biden.

x This is the most Radical Left duo in American history. There has never been anything like it, and there never will be again. Crazy Kamabla is, indeed, CRAZY. I HEAR THERE IS A BIG MOVEMENT TO “BRING BACK CROOKED JOE.”



Donald Trump Truth Social 03:36 PM EST 08/06/24… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) August 6, 2024

Trump’s brain is going to be broken by the end of today. It’s shaping up to be a very big second day for Harris and Walz.

x A look at the crowd lining up for Harris/Walz in Eau Claire, WI. They’ll be joined by WI Gov Tony Evers, Sen Tammy Baldwin, and musician Bon Iver (Eau Claire native). JD Vance also in town speaking at same time. Full coverage today on @CBSNews and @WCCO pic.twitter.com/uy7InTX7Ro — Adam Duxter (@AdamDuxter) August 7, 2024

x Three hours until Harris and Walz are set to appear in Eau Claire and this is the line of cars to get to the rally…



1.5 miles away. pic.twitter.com/kwyqikAqNV — Sabrina Rodríguez (@sabrod123) August 7, 2024

