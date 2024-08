Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her newly picked running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, hosted their first rally on Tuesday evening in Philadelphia, hours after Harris tapped Walz for the ticket.

The rally was a raucous, joyful event—one that’s best seen rather than described.

Supporters brought homemade banners.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who was one of the two finalists to be Harris’ running mate, spoke right before Harris and Walz.

Harris and Walz emerged on stage to deafening cheers.

The crowd was filled with plenty of young supporters, who will be key to Harris’ chance of victory.

Walz and Harris soaked up the joyful atmosphere.

Harris delivered a powerful speech about the stakes of the race, then introduced her new VP pick.

Walz’s speech covered his background as a small-town Midwesterner and assailed the Republican ticket of Donald Trump and JD Vance.

The candidates’ spouses joined them on stage, with Harris’ husband and aspiring first gentleman of the United States, Doug Emhoff, on the far left and Walz’s wife, public school teacher Gwen Walz, on the far right.

It was a big night for Harris-themed T-shirts.

Supporters wore campaign-store merch like this, which shows a vintage photo of Harris.

And unofficial merch like this, which depicts Harris as a superhero.

The future.

