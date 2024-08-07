A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Anti-abortion extremists are big mad about the Harris-Walz ticket

And here’s hoping those extremists have a horrible November.😁

Tim Walz’s takedown of JD Vance is sofa king good

“See what I did there?”

Right-wing judges launch new assault on voters of color

Here’s a deep dive into the latest judicial attack on Americans.

The Harris-Walz campaign’s first day, by the numbers

From two phone calls to millions and millions of dollars.

Vance gives women the ick—and this won't help

Even a female Republican senator publicly spoke out against him.

Cartoon: Vance, friend to women

Sensing a theme.

No disarray here: Democrats unite in support of Harris-Walz ticket

Dems in array.

Watch Kamala Harris and Tim Walz's first rally speech

The vibes are impeccable.

If Harris and Walz win, Minnesota will elevate the nation's first Native woman governor

Let’s make history this year.

The first Harris-Walz campaign ad is a winner

Meet Mr. Walz.

Live coverage: Aug. 6 primaries in Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, and Washington

Catch up with last night’s liveblog about yesterday’s elections across the country.

